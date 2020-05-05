Armed Violence in Times of COVID-19

• Communities of the Maya Tsotsil People are in forced displacement and are under threat.

• Paramilitary groups from Santa Martha, Chenalhó have committed 47 armed aggressions since March 24th.

Armed aggressions against the communities from Aldama, done by civilians from Chenalhó operating as paramilitary groups, have not decreased despite the quarantine implemented to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. The lives of families from the Maya Tsotsil people, currently in forced displacement, are under double risk now as they lack the conditions to seek proper medical attention.

Since March 24th, the Human Rights Centre Fray Bartolomé de Las Casas (Frayba) has documented at least 47 armed aggressions. The Permanent Commission of Community-land Owners and Displaced People from Aldama reports daily armed attacks targeting their communities bordering Chenalhó. In order to remain safe, the community must constantly leave their homes to hide in the hills, in their fields or in their coffee plantations.

Owing to the aforementioned, Frayba urges the Mexican Government to:

• Fulfill the judicial order made by the Tercer Juzgado de Distrito that issued the legal power 340/2020 to protect the life, integrity and security of the communities of the Maya Tsotsil People from Aldama, currently living in forced displacement.

• Integrate the United Nations’ essential guidelines for protecting human rights amid the COVID-19 crisis, intended to protect vulnerable communities such as the communities of the Maya Tsotsil People, now in forced displacement in Aldama.

We invite the national and international civil society to sign the urgent action petition that you will find on the Frayba website, www.frayba.org.mx,

Proteger la vida de las comunidades del Pueblo Maya Tsotsil, en desplazamiento forzado, de Aldama. Lee la petición Señora Señor Señora Señorita Mx. Dr. Durante la cuarentena por la emergencia sanitaria para afrontar la pandemia de COVID 19, no han disminuido las agresiones de grupos civiles armados de corte paramilitar procedentes de Chenalhó hacia las comunidades de Aldama, Chiapas, México. Familias pertenecientes al Pueblo Maya Tsotsil, víctimas de desplazamiento forzado, se encuentran en doble riesgo para su vida sin condiciones adecuadas de atención en salud. Desde el pasado 24 de marzo, el Centro de Derechos Humanos Fray Bartolomé de Las Casas (Frayba) registró al menos 47 agresiones armadas. La Comisión Permanente de Comuneros y Desplazados de Aldama reportan todos los días ataques armados dirigidos hacia sus comunidades ubicadas en la franja limítrofe con Chenalhó. Para reguardarse la población deja sus casas y de manera constante se esconde en el monte, sus parcelas o cafetales. Por lo anterior instamos al Estado mexicano: Cumplir con el mandato judicial del Tercer Juzgado de Distrito que otorgó el amparo 340/2020 para proteger la vida, integridad y seguridad de las comunidades del Pueblo Maya Tsotsil, en desplazamiento forzado, de Aldama.

Integrar las Directrices Esenciales de las Naciones Unidas para Incorporar la Perspectiva de Derechos humanos en la Atención a la Pandemia por COVID-19, lo que significa la protección a la población más vulnerables como son las comunidades del Pueblo Maya Tsotsil, en desplazamiento forzado, de Aldama. **tu firma** Envía en copia oculta a ti mismo Sí, acepto la política de privacidad Firmar 176 firmas Comparte esto con tus amigos:

and/or send your concerns to:

Lic. Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Presidente Constitucional de México

Residencia Oficial de los Pinos. Casa Miguel Alemán. Col. San Miguel Chapultepec, C.P. 11850 Ciudad de México. Fax: (+52) 55 5093 4901Twitter: @lopezobrador_

Lic. Olga Sánchez Cordero. Secretaria de Gobernación de México

Bucareli 99, 1er. piso. Col. Juárez. Delegación Cuauhtémoc C.P. 06600 Ciudad de México. Fax: (+52) 55 5093 34 14; Correo: secretario@segob.gob.mx Twitter: @M_OlgaSCordero

Dr. Jorge Alcocer Varela. Secretaría de Salud

Lieja No. 7, Colonia Juárez, C.P. 06600, Alcaldía Cuauhtémoc, México, CDMX. Correo: jorge.alcocer@salud.gob.mxTwitter: @Ssalud_mx

Lic. Rosario Piedra Ibarra. Presidente de la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos.

Edificio “Héctor Fix Zamudio”, Blvd. Adolfo López Mateos 1922, 6°piso. Col. Tlacopac San Ángel. Delegación Álvaro Obregón. C.P. 01040; Ciudad de México. Fax: (+52) 0155 36 68 07 67 Correo: correo@cndh.org.mx Twitter: @CNDH

Lic. Rutilio Escandón Cadenas. Gobernador Constitucional del Estado de Chiapas.

Palacio de Gobierno del Estado de Chiapas, 1er Piso Av. Central y Primera Oriente, Colonia Centro, C.P. 29009. Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, México. Fax: +52 961 61 88088 – + 52 961 6188056; Extensión 21120. 21122; Correo: secparticular@chiapas.gob.mx Twitter: @RutilioEscandon

Lic. Ismael Brito Mazariegos. Secretario General de Gobierno en Chiapas.

Palacio De Gobierno, 2o. Piso, Centro C.P. 29000 Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.

Conmutador: (961) 61 8 74 60 Ext. 20003 Correo: secretariaparticular.sgg@gmail.com

Dr. José Manuel Cruz Castellanos. Secretario de Salud y Director General del Instituto de Salud. Conmutador: (01961) 61 89250, Ext. 44002 Teléfono: 61 89251 Fax: 61 89251 Correo: josemanuel.cruz@saludchiapas.gob.mx

Lic. Juan José Zepeda Bermúdez. Presidente de la comisión Estatal de Derechos Humanos

Fax: (961) 60 2 57 84 Correo: presidencia@cedh-chiapas.org. Teléfono: 01 (967) 67 465 94 Fax: 01 (967) 67 465 94

San Cristóbal de La Casas,

Chiapas, México

April 29, 2020

Urgent Action 06

Armed Violence in Times of COVID-19

