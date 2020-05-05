Armed Violence in Times of COVID-19

• Communities of the Maya Tsotsil People are in forced displacement and are under threat.
• Paramilitary groups from Santa Martha, Chenalhó have committed 47 armed aggressions since March 24th.
Armed aggressions against the communities from Aldama, done by civilians from Chenalhó operating as paramilitary groups, have not decreased despite the quarantine implemented to confront the COVID-19 pandemic. The lives of families from the Maya Tsotsil people, currently in forced displacement, are under double risk now as they lack the conditions to seek proper medical attention.
Since March 24th, the Human Rights Centre Fray Bartolomé de Las Casas (Frayba) has documented at least 47 armed aggressions. The Permanent Commission of Community-land Owners and Displaced People from Aldama reports daily armed attacks targeting their communities bordering Chenalhó. In order to remain safe, the community must constantly leave their homes to hide in the hills, in their fields or in their coffee plantations.
Owing to the aforementioned, Frayba urges the Mexican Government to:
• Fulfill the judicial order made by the Tercer Juzgado de Distrito that issued the legal power 340/2020 to protect the life, integrity and security of the communities of the Maya Tsotsil People from Aldama, currently living in forced displacement.
• Integrate the United Nations’ essential guidelines for protecting human rights amid the COVID-19 crisis, intended to protect vulnerable communities such as the communities of the Maya Tsotsil People, now in forced displacement in Aldama.
We invite the national and international civil society to sign the urgent action petition that you will find on the Frayba website, www.frayba.org.mx,
Proteger la vida de las comunidades del Pueblo Maya Tsotsil, en desplazamiento forzado, de Aldama.Lee la petición
and/or send your concerns to:
Lic. Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Presidente Constitucional de México
Residencia Oficial de los Pinos. Casa Miguel Alemán. Col. San Miguel Chapultepec, C.P. 11850 Ciudad de México. Fax: (+52) 55 5093 4901Twitter: @lopezobrador_
Lic. Olga Sánchez Cordero. Secretaria de Gobernación de México
Bucareli 99, 1er. piso. Col. Juárez. Delegación Cuauhtémoc C.P. 06600 Ciudad de México. Fax: (+52) 55 5093 34 14; Correo: secretario@segob.gob.mx Twitter: @M_OlgaSCordero
Dr. Jorge Alcocer Varela. Secretaría de Salud
Lieja No. 7, Colonia Juárez, C.P. 06600, Alcaldía Cuauhtémoc, México, CDMX. Correo: jorge.alcocer@salud.gob.mxTwitter: @Ssalud_mx
Lic. Rosario Piedra Ibarra. Presidente de la Comisión Nacional de Derechos Humanos.
Edificio “Héctor Fix Zamudio”, Blvd. Adolfo López Mateos 1922, 6°piso. Col. Tlacopac San Ángel. Delegación Álvaro Obregón. C.P. 01040; Ciudad de México. Fax: (+52) 0155 36 68 07 67 Correo: correo@cndh.org.mx Twitter: @CNDH
Lic. Rutilio Escandón Cadenas. Gobernador Constitucional del Estado de Chiapas.
Palacio de Gobierno del Estado de Chiapas, 1er Piso Av. Central y Primera Oriente, Colonia Centro, C.P. 29009. Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, México. Fax: +52 961 61 88088 – + 52 961 6188056; Extensión 21120. 21122; Correo: secparticular@chiapas.gob.mx Twitter: @RutilioEscandon
Lic. Ismael Brito Mazariegos. Secretario General de Gobierno en Chiapas.
Palacio De Gobierno, 2o. Piso, Centro C.P. 29000 Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas.
Conmutador: (961) 61 8 74 60 Ext. 20003 Correo: secretariaparticular.sgg@gmail.com
Dr. José Manuel Cruz Castellanos. Secretario de Salud y Director General del Instituto de Salud. Conmutador: (01961) 61 89250, Ext. 44002 Teléfono: 61 89251 Fax: 61 89251 Correo: josemanuel.cruz@saludchiapas.gob.mx
Lic. Juan José Zepeda Bermúdez. Presidente de la comisión Estatal de Derechos Humanos
Fax: (961) 60 2 57 84 Correo: presidencia@cedh-chiapas.org. Teléfono: 01 (967) 67 465 94 Fax: 01 (967) 67 465 94
San Cristóbal de La Casas,
Chiapas, México
April 29, 2020
Urgent Action 06
Armed Violence in Times of COVID-19
